Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,349 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $769.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.24%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

