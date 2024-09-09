Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $89.82.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

