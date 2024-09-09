Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8,623.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,367,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

