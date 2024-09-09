Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Prudential by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

