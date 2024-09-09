Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 98,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

