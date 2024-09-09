Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,186 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Carter’s stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

