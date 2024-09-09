Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 61,251 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 239,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $161.31 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,346.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,107 shares of company stock worth $41,431,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

