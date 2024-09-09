Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 91,585 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,377,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

NYSE VSTS opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Vestis’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

