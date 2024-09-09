Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Premier Financial by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In related news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,272.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $24.21 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $867.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

