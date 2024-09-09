Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $57,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 481.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine
In other news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,578 shares of company stock worth $105,997. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Price Performance
EDIT stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.99.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 288.59% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
