Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 141.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

IBOC stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 39.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

