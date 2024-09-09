Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $30.93 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $944.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.