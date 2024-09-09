Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 95,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 844,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.07 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.64.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

