Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 95,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 844,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.07 ($0.03).
Alpha Growth Stock Up 11.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.64.
About Alpha Growth
Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Growth
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.