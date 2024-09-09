Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 936.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,312,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,891,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203,492 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

