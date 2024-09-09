American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.