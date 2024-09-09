American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in American International Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 179,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

