American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $236.16 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

