Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 19.7%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) traded down 19.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 5,512,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,712,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Down 19.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.23.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

