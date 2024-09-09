Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 208,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $213.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.12. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,107 shares of company stock worth $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.