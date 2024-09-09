Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $42.44

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.