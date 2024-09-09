Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $38.63

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.