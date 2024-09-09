Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) PT at $92.65

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.65.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

