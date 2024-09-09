Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $45.35

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.35.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.