Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $45.35

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.35.
HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Hub Group Price Performance
HUBG stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
