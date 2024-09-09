Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $11.10

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

RPAY stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Repay has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $783.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 182.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 1,503,919 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $7,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 678,403 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Repay by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 538,893 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

