Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $84.17

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 97.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.