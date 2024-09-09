Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $349.64

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $320.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

