Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 486 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,252,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $63,771,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,236,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,601.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 293,872 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE MSA opened at $167.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSA

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.