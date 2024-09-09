Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,385 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $159.92 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

