Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 386,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 132,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CBU opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $63.95.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

