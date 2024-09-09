Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,107 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.46 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

