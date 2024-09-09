Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIC. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $104.58.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,787 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

