Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $170.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $181.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

