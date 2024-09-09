Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 141,046 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $4,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after buying an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

MGY opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

