Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 494.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $249.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.