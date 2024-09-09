Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,930 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 60,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

