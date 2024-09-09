Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

