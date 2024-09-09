Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Unitil worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Unitil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 10.0% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Unitil by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

