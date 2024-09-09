Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $328.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.45 and its 200-day moving average is $324.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.