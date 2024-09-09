Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Hawkins worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $31,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hawkins by 116.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $115.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

