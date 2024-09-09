Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $170.02 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

