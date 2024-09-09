Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 207,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

