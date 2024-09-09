Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,368 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $135.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

