Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Up 15.6%

Shares of Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) traded up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 3,906,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,923,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Andrada Mining Trading Up 15.6 %

About Andrada Mining

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

