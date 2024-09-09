Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) CFO Sells $252,291.88 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brandon Filson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Brandon Filson sold 677 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $7,602.71.

On Thursday, August 29th, Brandon Filson sold 2,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $22,920.00.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The company has a market cap of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

