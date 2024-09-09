Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) CFO Sells $252,291.88 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMRGet Free Report) CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brandon Filson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Brandon Filson sold 677 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $7,602.71.
  • On Thursday, August 29th, Brandon Filson sold 2,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $22,920.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The company has a market cap of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

