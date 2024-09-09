Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

