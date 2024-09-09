Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.