Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

