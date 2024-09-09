Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $1,904,800.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,487 shares in the company, valued at $66,405,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $47.25 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.