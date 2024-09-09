Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.9% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $220.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average of $197.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.62.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

