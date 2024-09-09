Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $220.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.36. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.62.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

